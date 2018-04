Kapsle do pračky jako pochoutka? Nová móda může mít vážné následky

VIDEO: What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. https://t.co/0JnFdhnsWZ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. https://t.co/0JnFdhnsWZ