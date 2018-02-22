Gender neutrální Rain Dove předvádí ženskou i mužskou módu

Rain Dove pracuje jako modelka i model, ale ze všeho nejvíce se věnuje aktivismu, při kterém upozorňuje na problémy LGBT komunity. Rain měří 188 centimetrů, má krátké vlasy, objemný ženský hrudník, ale zároveň i celkově svalnatou postavu. Fotky Rain se objevily v magazínech jako Vogue, Cosmopolitan i Elle a nejnověji na obálce magazínu Diva.
WOMENS vs MENS Olympic Beach Volleyball. SAME SPORT. DIFFERENT "SEX" STANDARDS -------------------------------------------------- This is one of 5 images I'll be releasing over the weekend as the Olympics end. Because the aftermath will not just be an empty stadium, medal winners/losers, and endorsement deals gained. It will also be the statement that the Olympics made about the GLOBALLY accepted standards and values set for men and women through fashion and sport. Practical? Best designed for the sex? Or just sexploitation? Some things may surprise you! For instance as of 2012 beach volleyball "women" were allowed permission to wear many other types of attire aside from bikinis as long as it's approved. However this remains the most common attire type and most times the decision on what to wear is made by the team owner, committee, or sponsor with no input from the player. Some players say that they prefer this because bikinis do better in the sand. Some say they won't get endorsements and sponsorships otherwise. Kids will be going back to school knowing that these are the top athletes in the world. Knowing that this is how you have to dress to be a professional. And statistically 6/10 "women" will stop playing athletics they love in college and highschool because of "body image" or exposure. This Olympic year had more "women" playing than ever before... But as you watch my series post you will see. We still have a bit of a way to go before all bodies are treated equally. @markwijs #NOlympics #lovewins #genderfluid #genderreveal #lgbt #qpia #tomboy #beachvolleyball #tomgirl #inmyskiniwin #frolicfrolicfrolic
„Někdy při prvním setkání s lidmi cítím, jak mi okamžitě sklouznou očima ke krku a hledají ohryzek,“ přiznává Rain Dove pro magazín Indy100 deníku Independent.
Pro každou modelingovou práci musí Rain nasadit jinou řeč těla - aktivnější postoje s rozkročenýma nohama a třeba rukama za hlavou jsou typické pro mužské modely, od jejich ženských kolegyň se očekávají pasivnější pózy s končetinama u sebe a plaššími pohledy do objektivu.
Same person, same outfit cost and color, same day- different perceived worth. I took to the streets of LA/Seattle and asked people "How much money do you think I have in my bank account right now?" While wearing each outfit. The answers were drastically different. In the collared shirt and pants most people thought I had $10-20,000 in my account. But in the dress they said $1-5000. ---------------------------------- When I asked why people thought I only had $1-5,000 in my account while in a dress the two most common responses were "Well, you're trans right? So don't statistics say that trans people are typically poorer?" Or "As a girl you're not ugly but with your short hair and face you definitely look alternative. I just kinda thought maybe it isn't easy for someone who looks like you to get a job? Like customer service wise?" ----------------------------------- So to be seen as worth more I'll wear the look on the left. And work hard to lift up the people who wear the look on the right so maybe the perceptions change. ----------------------------------- #EducateDontHate #MilkMilkLemonade #animalkingdom #gendercapitalism #lgbtq #piadkh #genderreveal #wearenotgender #wearesomethingmorecomplexandnonhomogenous #frolicfrolic @isobellovespink @outofthecloset thrift store (donated back at the end of the project)
Díky vlastní genderové neutralitě nemá Rain problém předvádět sociální experimenty, při kterých přehrává stejné scénáře s nic netušícím okolím v roli ženy a následně v roli muže. Reakce bývají výrazně odlišné, i když muž a žena říkají totéž. Rain tak ve svých videích demonstruje náš odlišný přístup k mužům a ženám ve společnosti.
Fotogalerie
Ostatně to je i zkušenost Rain Dove ze života. Pokud Rain v práci vnímají jako muže, má to výhodu ve větší důvěře a míře samostatnosti od kolegů i šéfů, Ostřejší vyhrazení se proti kritizující kolegyni je ovšem již vnímáno přes čáru a jako agresivní chování. Rain si v mužské roli musí dávat mnohem větší pozor na svou řeč těla nebo tón hlasu, protože drsnější tón je snadno vnímán jako výhrůžný.
Politicky aktivní modeling
Rain na jednu stranu vítá vzrůstající zájem o genderovou fluiditu a androgynní a genderově neutrální modelky a modely, ale na druhou stranu přiznává, že politický aktivismus práci částečně i komplikuje. „Přicházím o práci, protože některým lidem připadá moje identita příliš politická. Pro dámské kolekce po mě také chtějí, abych shodila, pro pánské zase abych přibrala,“ popisuje svou zkušenost z módní branže.
When people hear I was a firefighter and see me in a dress they say "wow that's an amazing accomplishment. So cool! What a powerful woman!" But when wearing a button up shirt and jeans they say half interested "Good for you man. Are you still doing that or what else are you up to?" For the highest praise of a physical accomplishment dresses often win. #gendercapitalism #mulancouldvebeenafirefighter #sex #lgbt #hetero #gender #firefighter #sidebyside #tosirwithlove @circehamilton
„Nevyrostla jsem jako genderově neutrální. Vyrostla jsem v domnění, že jsem ošklivá dívka. Moji rodiče mě naštěstí, na rozdíl od mých učitelů a spolužáků, nikdy nenutili do žádné genderové identity nebo role. Vyrostla jsem na farmě, takže důležité bylo umět vzít za práci. To mi poskytovalo útočiště. Přišla jsem domů ze školy a nacházela jsem útěchu v lese, nebo ve stodole, kde jsem se starala o kozy. A druhý den jsem znovu musela čelit výsměchu a popichování,“ popisuje své dětství.